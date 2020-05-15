COVID lockdown gets political in U.S.

Increasingly in states like Michigan and Florida, Americans are growing impatient about the COVID restrictions. In Michigan particularly protesters entered the legislature bearing automatic weapons. Many of the protesters are carrying pro-Trump signs and banners as well. But the most recent protest took place in a suburb of New York City where the virus has been the worst. 22,000 residents have died of COVID in New York State thus far–the highest total in the US. A reporter for a suburban TV news outlet says he was intimidated as he tried to cover a rally.

I'll probably never forget what happened today.

I was insulted. I was berated. I was practically chased by people who refused to wear masks in the middle of a pandemic.

All the while, I was there to tell THEIR story. Here's the finished product. pic.twitter.com/HV2Hrcs7gi — Kevin Vesey (@KevinVesey) May 14, 2020