Singer Melissa Etheridge loses 21 year old son to addiction

Beckett Cypher, the son of Melissa Etheridge and her former partner Julie Cypher, has died, a representative for the singer told CNN. He was 21.The singer mourned her son in a social media post on Wednesday.”Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction,” Etheridge wrote on Twitter. “My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends.”She added: “My heart is broken.”