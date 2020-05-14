New COVID cases in Ontario drop below 300

Ontario is reporting its lowest number of new cases of COVID-19 in more than six weeks just as Premier Doug Ford gets set to announce more details about the plan to restart the province’s economy.

The Ministry of Health says that there were 258 cases of the virus confirmed on Wednesday, which represents the lowest number since 211 cases were reported back on March 29. Once again the number of cases resolved (359) was greater than the number of new cases. It marks a continuation of a downward trend that the province has been seeing since hitting a record 640 cases on April 25.

Over the last week an average of 346 new cases have been confirmed each day but that number has fluctuated, with a recent high of 477 cases reported on May 7. This is the second time over the last week that the number of new cases have dipped below the 300 threshold. That hadn’t previously happened since March. There were 33 more fatalities confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll so far to 1,798.

The province conducted 17,429 tests on Wednesday after only conducting a little more than 15,000 on Tuesday and fewer than 12,000 on Monday.