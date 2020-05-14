Human Trafficking bust in Burlington

Halton police say they laid human trafficking charges after a raid at a Burlington hotel. Yeterday police entered the hotel where they found a female victim who wished to speak with investigators about her involvement and exploitation in the sex trade. The accused had fled the scene, but was nabbed by police and arrested. Amir Mehrani (46) of North York is charged with Adult Procuring by exercising control, withholding or destroying documents and trafficking in persons along with other charges. The suspect is in jail pending a bail hearing.

Anyone who may have additional information pertaining to the offences related to this accused are asked to contact Detective Dan Ciardullo of the Halton Regional Police Service – Human Trafficking Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 4973

The Halton Regional Police Service is a member of the Halton Collaborative Against Human Trafficking along with several other stakeholders and agencies. This Collaborative is dedicated towards providing services and support to those who have experienced Human Trafficking in Halton and surrounding regions. Local organizations such as “SAVIS” (www.savisofhalton.org) are able to provide first response care and support to victims of human trafficking.