Best Cheesecake ever

Premier Doug Ford makes the best cherry cheesecake ever. Allegedly.

After being asked about spending time with his family, including daughter who don’t live in his home, Ford began talking about his daughters.

“They’re big into baking,” he said, adding that one daughter (Kayla Ford) has her own online cookie company.The premier said he’s heard from many people about the problems with getting flour and yeast, since everyone is doing a lot of baking while in self-isolation.

Ford said we need supplies, like yeast, flour, and toilet paper, and it is critical to have those on the shelves.

“We will make sure we have those on the shelves, it’s so important,” he said, and then casually added, “And by the way, I make the best cherry cheesecake ever.” “I do it from scratch. No recipe, I got it down pat,” said Ford. “And you can tell I’ve eaten one too many cheesecakes.” But some, who have probably tried this recipe, seem to disagree. Toronto City Councillor Michael Ford, the premier’s nephew, responded to the claims saying, “umm… I’m not so sure about this one Premier.”

CHCH’s Queens Park correspondent Randy Rath is one of several reporters who want to see the recipe.