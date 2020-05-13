Ontario reports another sub 400 day in new COVID cases

Ontario is reporting 329 new cases of COVID-19, which represents a slight decrease from one day prior.

The lower number comes after back-to-back days with a rise in the number of new cases with 308 being reported on Monday and 361 being reported on Tuesday. Over the last two days, the number of recoveries has exceeded the number of new cases by 24.

Over the last week, the province has reported an average of 366 new cases of COVID-19 each day, though the number has been as low as 294 and as high as 477 during that time.

There was a sight decline in new cases comes as the province ramps back up testing after a recent decline. The province conducted a record 19,227 tests on May 7 but that number dropped steadily in recent days with Health Minister Christine Elliott blaming the lower turnaround on the challenges posed by moving test specimens to laboratories over the weekend.

The latest data suggests that 15,137 tests were completed on Tuesday, up from a recent low of 11,971 one day prior but still short of the provincial goal of 20,000 tests a day.

While the number of new cases of COVID-19 plateaued on April 25 with a record 640 and appears to now be on the decline, the death toll from the virus continues to increase. The latest data reveals that another 40 COVID-19 patients have died over the last 24 hours, bringing the total so far to 1,765. The number of people in intensive care units does continue to trend downward after peaking at 264 in early April and now stands at 189.

There are now 3,562 confirmed cases among health-care workers, accounting for nearly 17 per cent of all cases.