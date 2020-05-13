Bay Area Science Fair will go ahead virtually

The organizing committee for the Bay Area Science and Engineering Fair (BASEF) is thrilled to announce there are over 200 projects participating in BASEF 2020! It’s so exciting to give the students the opportunity to showcase their hard work that they had prepared for BASEF;’s traditional physical fair which would have taken place at the end of March. BASEF is also proud to say that many of our sponsors have continued to offer cash prizes, awards and scholarships totalling almost $200,000. BASEF will award the merit and special award winners as well as identify which projects would have been selected to represent our region at the International and Canada-wide Science Fairs, both of which have been cancelled for 2020.

The BASEF team has worked hard during the past 6 weeks to create the framework to move BASEF from a traditional fair into an online fair. The projects that have been submitted this year are impressive! Students, teachers and parents had additional work to do to reformat projects and create student presentation videos in order to submit and register their projects online. BASEF thanks everyone for their efforts to make this online fair a success.

Judging of the projects began in early May and will conclude mid month. Almost 200 volunteer judges will complete over 900 judging events and this takes time to coordinate. Judges evaluate the projects based on the information submitted online by the participants. There are no student interviews allowed. Instead, the students were asked to produce a video presentation of their projects and submit that for judging.

Although no dates have been set for announcing the final winners, BASEF will provide an update with a later press release and will notify student participants and their parents by email once we finalize the results.