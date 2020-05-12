The Bay Observer
Will Covid bring back drive-in movies?
Will Covid bring back drive-in movies?

May 12, 2020

You CAN social distance at the cinema! At least in the UK. A 1950s-style drive-in movie theatre will tour the UK this summer – where cars can park two metres apart amid the coroanvirus pandemic

A new 1950’s-inspired drive-in cinema will be touring the UK this summer – and cars will be parked two metres apart to abide by social distancing rules amid the coronavirus pandemic. @TheDriveIn will pop-up screens across 11 cities in 12 weeks from July 2 until September 27, including the likes of London, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester and Cardiff.Like a scene straight out of Grease, passengers will be able to pull up up their cars before enjoying a whole host of entertainment – including bingo, silent discos and stand up comedy – before the feature film even begins.

And guests will also be able to order a range of American-inspired snacks via a food delivery app too, which will personally delivered by roller waiters, who will all adhere to the COVID-19 government guidelines.

The tickets, which will first be released on Wednesday May 27 and must be booked in advance, will cost £35 per car and can be bought on atthedrive.in.

