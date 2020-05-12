Ford sidesteps calls for Inquiry into Long Term Care

For the first time since COVID-19 shut down the Ontario economy and shuttered the provincial legislature, MPPs challenged Premier Doug Ford on his government’s pandemic response.Ford said his government will review the system but did not commit to holding a public inquiry. Horwath says the province needs to examine the weaknesses in the long-term care system that made it so vulnerable to the pandemic, telling reporters the best way to achieve that is with an independent public inquiry..

Ford stressed that his government agrees the long-term care system in the province is “broken,” but stopped short of agreeing to the sweeping probe. “We’re going to review the system,” he said. “A system that’s been broken for decades. I can promise you one thing, we are going to fix it. We’re going to fix it collectively as a legislature. Not just a party, but everyone in this room.”

During the emergency session, MPPs voted to extend Ontario’s state of emergency until 2 June. The current order was set to expire on Tuesday. The order has been in place since March 17. The government said the legislature will also sit on May 19, 20, 26, 27, June 2 and 3 for Question Period and for COVID-19 related business.