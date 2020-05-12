Ford employee used pause to help with COVID

When the Ford plant stopped operating in mid-March, Frank Rizzi, Forklift Operator and employee of Ford of Canada for 31 years, knew he had the ability to shift focus and make a difference elsewhere. As a 3D printer hobbyist with 10 professional-grade printers in his own basement, Frank took it upon himself to produce commercial use, RC3-inspired face shields to help those in immediate need. Within a few days of posting his product on Facebook, Frank was fulfilling orders of 200 or more face shields. Working continuously around the clock (with 10 printers running 24 hours per day, 7 days a week) Frank has since produced more than 700 face shields and donated them to health care workers and first responders in Ontario, including Toronto General Hospital, Juravinski Cancer Centre and retirement homes in the Hamilton area.

Frank is preparing to return to work at Oakville Assembly Complex later this month and plans to continue to keep up with demand for face shields in his own time.