Bryan Adams apologizes for coronavirus tirade on Instagram

Raspy-voiced rock star Bryan Adams has apologized after facing criticism after posting an expletive-laden coronavirus rant on social media. The singer was originally due to be performing in London this week, before lockdown measures came into force.

He writes “Apologies to any and all that took offence to my posting yesterday. No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism.”

He goes on to say “I have love for all people and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with this pandemic around the world.”

Earlier he had posed on Instagram,”Thanks to some bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy [expletives], the whole world is now on hold,” Adams wrote on Instagram.Many interpreted the star’s comments as anti-Asian or anti-Chinese, but he was praised by some animal rights groups.

After his comments were published, Adams was criticised by Amy Go, president of the Chinese Canadian National Council for Social Justice.

“This is so irresponsible and just so, so, so, so racist,” she told CBC News. “People look up to public figures. He is seen as an idol by many.

Go suggested Adams’ comments would intensify “racist hatred against Chinese”. Many people believe wet markets in Wuhan, China, were the the original source of coronavirus. Wet markets sell fresh produce straight from the farm, including meat, fish and other perishable goods. The presence of wild animals at such markets can drive extinction and spread disease.

Adams comments came on the night he was supposed to start a three-night residency at London’s Albert Hall. “Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs… but thanks to some [expletive] bat-eating, wet-market animal-selling, virus-making greedy [expletives], the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus,” he wrote.”My message to them other than ‘thanks a [expletive] lot’ is go vegan.”

A link to the post has since been deleted from his Twitter account, but Adams’ original statement remains on his Instagram page. By Tuesday morning, his name was trending on social media.

