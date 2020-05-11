Low moments in Presidential history: Stick-gate May 11, 2020 John Best 0 Shares 0 0 When former President Barack Obama was caught fooling around with a selfie stick in the oval office, there was a flurry of concerns about maintaining the dignity of the office. Is #Obamagate about the time Barack Obama used a selfie stick in the White House? pic.twitter.com/LfQFSijJnz— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 11, 2020 What's Your Reaction? Don't Agree 0 Happy 0 In Love 0 Not Sure 0 1 Comment 0 0 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet Pin 0 Share
I noticed you are making a futile attempt to distract from the real #obamagate
Nothing can stop what is coming… Nothing