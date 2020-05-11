Fred Deys was Former Mohawk educator, HECFI Chair

Fred Deys, associate dean in the School of Technology passed away suddenly on May 9 at his home in Hamilton. He spent most of his professional life at Mohawk College where he was a computer science professor and, later on, a director in Human Resources. After he retired from Mohawk, Fred returned to Niagara College in October 2017 as interim associate dean for the School of Technology and took on a permanent position the following year.

He was also a board member of the former Hamilton Entertainment and Convention Facilities (HECFI), as well as a member of the CAAT Pension Plan Sponsors’ Committee. He also served for many years as an online scorekeeper for the Hamilton Bulldogs.

Niagara college issued the following statement, “Fred was a valued leader in the Niagara College community, as well as a trusted colleague and friend to many in the School of Technology and beyond.” Mohawk College President Ron McKerlie wrote, “. Fred was loved by many and his passing is a huge loss to all of us. “

Bulldog President Steve Staios wrote, “On behalf of the Hamilton Bulldogs, and the OHL, I want to send our deepest condolences to Fred’s wife Debra and their children. He will be missed by the Bulldogs’ officials, our game day staff, and the entire organization. We are forever grateful for his commitment and professionalism he brought to each game.”

Fred Deys at his scorekeeper post at a Bulldog game

Fred Deys is survived by his wife, Debra, and their children. Due to the current circumstances and restrictions, a virtual ceremony will be held to honour and celebrate Fred’s life. Details will be posted as they become available.

Flags at both campuses have been lowered to honour Fred’s memory.