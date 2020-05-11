Downward trend continues in Ontario COVID cases

Ontario recorded 308 new cases of COVID-19 while also adding 35 more deaths, health officials confirmed Monday. The province now has 20,546 confirmed cases of the virus, including 1,669 deaths and 15,131 recoveries. It was the third straight day where the number of recoveries (369) was greater than the number of new cases.

The number of resolved cases accounts for 73.6 per cent of cases in the province. According to Monday’s epidemiological summary, of all deceased patients in Ontario, seven were between the ages of 20 and 39, 71 people were between the ages of 40 and 59 and 417 people were between the ages of 60 and 79.

People over the age of 80 continue to be the hardest hit group. So far, at least 1,174 people in this age group of have died. There have been no deaths recorded in people 19 years of age or younger. There have been 245 COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes, according to the province. That is an increase of six since Sunday’s report.

There have been 3,407 health-care workers infected with the virus. New case numbers in Ontario have been generally trending downwards in recent days, with less than 400 cases reported daily in the last week. The only exception was the 477 new cases reported on Friday. On Sunday, Ontario reported the lowest number of new cases since March 31. There are currently 1,027 people in province in hospital with COVID-19. Of those 194, are being treated in the intensive care unit. To date, Ontario has completed 447,964 tests for COVID-19. On Sunday, 13,970 tests were completed. There are over 9,000 tests that are still under investigation.