Ontario posts lowest COVID increase in over a month

Ontario health officials reported 346 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning, the lowest number of new cases since April 6.

Saturday’s significant drop in cases comes after a week of relatively low numbers of infections recorded by the province, with the exception of the 477 new cases reported on Friday.

As it stands, there are 19,944 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario, including 14,383 recoveries (72.1 per cent overall) and 1,599 deaths, up 59 from yesterday. The 393 recoveries reported yesterday exceeded the number of new cases for the second time in a week.

The majority of deaths in the province are in people over the age of 80, according to Saturday’s epidemiologic summary. There are 1,123 deaths in that age group alone, followed by 401 deaths in people between the ages of 60 and 79. Deaths in Ontario long-term care homes account for 74 per cent of all deaths recorded in the province.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Ontario have dropped significantly to 1,016, a decrease of 72 patients over Friday. Of those 1,016 in hospital, the province says that 203 patients are being treated in an intensive care unit, 158 of which are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator. Right now, 3,291 health-care workers have contracted the virus, an increase of 61 workers since Friday’s report.

The province said it completed 19,227 tests for COVID-19 on Friday, an increase of 2,932 over the day prior.