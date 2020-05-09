New ad for Biden Campaign May 9, 2020 John Best 0 Shares 0 0 Although former VP Joe Biden is unable to campaign due to the COVID19 pandemiic, his campaign is ramping up the criticism of Donald Trump in a new ad released today The Biden campaign appears to have taken a page from The Lincoln Project's playbook and produced what may be their best ad so far. Hard-hitting FACTUAL information is what voters want and need. This delivers it. #ImpeachTrumpAgain #ImpeachBarr pic.twitter.com/DocDTrtW3i— Gary Bartanus (@garybartanus) May 7, 2020 What's Your Reaction? Don't Agree 0 Happy 0 In Love 0 Not Sure 0 0 Comments 0 0 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet Pin 0 Share