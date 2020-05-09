The Bay Observer
Now Reading
New ad for Biden Campaign
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

New ad for Biden Campaign

May 9, 2020

Although former VP Joe Biden is unable to campaign due to the COVID19 pandemiic, his campaign is ramping up the criticism of Donald Trump in a new ad released today

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top