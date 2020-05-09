Man who recorded Ahmaud Arbery shooting receiving threats, lawyer says

The man who shot the consequential video of Ahmaud Arbery’s killing is now receiving threats amid cries for his arrest, his attorney said.The revelation comes after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation revealed the identity of the videographer, William “Roddie” Bryan, and announced he is under investigation.

“Mr. Bryan, his fiancee, his children, his siblings and other family members, friends and neighbors now live in fear despite the fact that Mr. Bryan has committed no crime and fully cooperated with the investigation into the shooting,” Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, said in a statement to First Coast News in Glynn County Friday.

Bryan, a neighbor of accused killers Greg McMichael and his son Travis, captured video of the Feb. 23 shooting while trailing Arbery from his vehicle. The video ignited mass public outcry when it leaked to the public earlier this month, leading to the McMichaels’ arrest. Gough said Bryan has now lost his job, and disputed claims he was armed during the dispute.