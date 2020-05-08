Ontario to allow pro-sports to reopen training facilities

Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries,has announced that starting with the Toronto Raptors, Ontario will allow professional sport training facilities to reopen:

“While it is imperative to do everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19,” the minister said, “we need to carefully and cautiously begin to reopen the economy. This is a critical sector for Ontario as sport represents more than $12.6 billion to Ontario’s economy and thousands of jobs across the province.”

She said she will allow a similar relaxation for other pro sports as soon as they can demonstrate a rigorous protocol for reopening that will prevent a recurrence of COVID spread. The minister’s statement can be found here: