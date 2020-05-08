Ontario experiences 1-day COVID spike

Ontario has recorded a significant spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases as the death toll in the province surpassed 1,500. The province confirmed 477 new cases of the virus on Friday, the biggest single-day spike since May 2, bringing the total number of patients in Ontario to 19,598. Ontario also recorded 63 new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 1,540.

The spike in cases comes after Ontario reported 399 new cases of the virus on Thursday, 412 cases on Wednesday, 387 cases on Tuesday and 370 new case on Monday.

The province also reported that 13,990 COVID-19 cases in Ontario have been resolved. That number accounts for more than 71.4 per cent all cases.

According to Friday’s epidemiological summary, of all deceased patients in Ontario, seven were between the ages of 20 and 39, 66 people were between the ages of 40 and 59 and 388 people were between the ages of 60 and 79.

People, who are over the age of 80, continue to be the hardest hit group. So far, at least 1,079 people in this age group of have died.

There are currently 234 COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes, according to the province. There have been 3,230 health-care workers infected with the virus. To date, Ontario has completed 397,149 COVID-19 tests, including 16,295 which were done yesterday.