Horwath attacks for-profit eldercare

NDP leader Andrea Horwath has called for an investigation into the private-sector Ontario nursing home sector. She told reporters that she is opposed in principle to “profiteering from long-term care. Every public dollar invested in long term care should go to actual care for people,”she said, “not to shareholders.” She was asked by a reporter if the high number of deaths in private facilities is related to the fact that the private sector homes form the majority in the sector. She suggested that the private sector homes should be transferred to public ownership.