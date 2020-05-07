Team Burlington continues to offer COVID-19 Virtual Business Support Forum Series

Team Burlington has partnered with Mohawk College for another Business Support Forum. During this upcoming video conference, participants can speak directly with a team of experts from Mohawk College to explore and discover how Mohawk College can support businesses as the economy enters into the recovery stage. The event will take place Wed, 13 May 2020 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM EDT

Ideaworks | Applied Research at Mohawk College

Mohawk College’s applied researchers are available to support Burlington’s business community innovate into economic recovery. With financial support from government partners and the expertise and the equipment available at Mohawk, Mohawk can help particiants develop new products and services or rethink how they manufacture or deliver existing ones

Recruit with Mohawk | Supporting workforce development

Mohawk College has job-ready talent for organizations, whether it be to hire a recent graduate, short-term co-op placement or a work-integrated experiential learning initiatives. Participants can find out about programs and funds to support during this transition whether the business is a small startup, a blue-chip enterprise – or any size in between.

Digital Technology | Preparing for Changing Trends

Companies, today need to integrate digital awareness into their progressive team environment. Helping companies maximize digital innovation, engage staff, build individual problem-solving skills and increase profit. Educating and protecting companies through awareness building of cybersecurity and risk mitigation is of special importance in an era of cyber threats at all levels of business.

MCE | Strength in Leadership

Strength in leadership is important everyday but these times require a more resilient leadership style. MCE offers complimentary online learning modules, webinars and videos that can support participants and management teams to be resilient and develop leadership skills as they support their teams to improve engagement and effectiveness. Topics for these professional development opportunities include Leadership Dynamics; Strong Communications; Coaching and Managing Performance, Facilitating Change, Leadership Resilience and Effective Remote Teams.

To register: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/mohawk-business-support-forum-ask-an-expert-hosted-by-team-burlington-tickets-104157493868