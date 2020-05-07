The Bay Observer
Taking mental health care to the streets
Taking mental health care to the streets

May 7, 2020

St Joseph’s has developed an initiative that began as a way of keeping our mental health outpatients safe during this time of COVID-19.

Many people living with schizophrenia require medication injections either weekly, bi-weekly or monthly. The medication is administered by a nurse at the West 5th campus.

To eliminate the need for patients to either source transportation or take public transit, the program nurses are bringing the medication to them.

Using a van provided by Voyager, St. Joe’s has created a mobile clinic that travels to care homes all across the city providing much needed blood work and medication injections to outpatients in a unique private setting.

Although this was designed as a temporary solution to COVID concerns, it’s hoped that donor funds can be found through St. Joseph’s Foundation to keep the van on the road permanently.

Pictured above:

Voyageur driver Jim McGuire, stands with St. Joseph’s RNs Robert Biba and Terry O’Connor in front of the Mobile Clinic van.

