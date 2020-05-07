Province starts process to resume regular surgeries

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Health Christine Elliott are looking at giving hospitals the green light to resume non-COVID related procedures and surgeries. “To those waiting, we are here for you. Help is on the way,” said Premier Ford. Hospitals will be required to follow strict criteria for resuming procedures, with an initial focus on cancer and cardiac care. According to the framework, hospitals will need to ensure 15% capacity remains for any surge in COVID-19 cases and a rolling 30-day supply of personal protection equipment. To free up bed capacity, Ontario hospitals had cancelled 52,700 elective surgeries since March 15 and are delaying an additional 12,200 surgeries each week that operating rooms remain idle.

You can read the government’s news release here and the Framework here. https://news.ontario.ca/opo/en/2020/05/ontario-releases-plan-to-resume-scheduled-surgeries-and-procedures.html

Virox Technologies Inc., has been provided with an $850,000 grant from the Ontario Together Fund to help fight COVID-19. Virox, a manufacturer located in Oakville, will be doubling its production of disinfectant supplies to 6,000 cases a day while creating 20 part-time positions and retaining 120 jobs.