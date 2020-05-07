Feds will subsidize essential workers’ pay

Prime Minister Trudeau announced that an agreement has been reached between the federal government and with all provinces and territories, with the federal government covering 75 percent of the cost of the program, or $3 billion, and the provinces and territories covering the remaining $1 billion.

Trudeau noted that it is up to each province and territory to determine which professions will qualify for the top-up, but said “the bottom line is this…if you’re risking your health to keep this country moving and you’re still making minimum wage, you deserve a raise.”

You can read the official news release here. https://pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2020/05/07/prime-minister-announces-agreements-boost-wages-essential-workers

Canadian Armed Forces Update

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) sent out a news release this morning updating the country on the work they are doing in long-term care facilities and in remote communities across the country.

Approximately 1,350 CAF members will be deployed in 25 facilities across Quebec, with many of them located in and around Montreal. In Ontario, 265 CAF members are providing assistance in five facilities while over 1,200 Canadian Rangers have been deployed in remote areas in Quebec, Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

You can read the Canadian Armed Force’s news release here. https://enterprisecanada.us4.list-manage.com/track/click?u=4f8b198074192e190fecce876&id=e7e77804f3&e=f33f35282c

From Enterprise Canada