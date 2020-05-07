Dream for new city of Toronto Waterfront killed by COVID



Sidewalk Labs, the Google-affiliated company, is pulling out of its plan to build a high-tech neighbourhood on Toronto’s waterfront, citing what it calls unprecedented economic uncertainty.

The project, dubbed Quayside, still didn’t have all of the government approvals it needed to go ahead. Many had raised concerns about the privacy implications of the project and how much of the city’s developing waterfront Sidewalk Labs wanted to control. Toronto Mayor John Tory said he regretted the pullout, but expressed confidence there will be a major development at that waterfront site.

The so-called “smart city” was set to feature a range of cutting edge technology, from residential towers made of timber to the use of autonomous cars and heated sidewalks.

Daniel L. Doctoroff CEO of Sidewalk Labs issued the following statement.

