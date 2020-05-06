Duchess of Sussex reads “Duck! Rabbit!” for Archie’s birthday

Save the Children UK has posted a video of Meghan Markle reading a story to Archie who turned one year old today instagramming “ Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading “Duck! Rabbit” .

The sweet video, filmed last weekend in California, with Dad Harry manning the camera, was met with great excitement from royal fans, who noted how much Archie looked like Harry, 35, at the same age.

The video was shared on the Save the Children Instagram account this morning and is part of a celebrity-backed fundraising campaign launched in the US by Hollywood star Jennifer Garner, who is friends with Meghan.

It comes after the Queen led senior royals including Prince Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in wishing Archie a happy first birthday on Instagram.