The Bay Observer
Now Reading
Duchess of Sussex reads “Duck! Rabbit!” for Archie’s birthday
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

Duchess of Sussex reads “Duck! Rabbit!” for Archie’s birthday

May 6, 2020

Save the Children UK has posted a video of Meghan Markle reading a story to Archie who turned one year old today instagramming “ Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading “Duck! Rabbit” .

The sweet video, filmed last weekend in California, with Dad Harry manning the camera, was met with great excitement from royal fans, who noted how much Archie looked like Harry, 35, at the same age.  

The video was shared on the Save the Children Instagram account this morning and is part of a celebrity-backed fundraising campaign launched in the US by Hollywood star Jennifer Garner, who is friends with Meghan.

It comes after the Queen led senior royals including Prince Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in wishing Archie a happy first birthday on Instagram.  

See Also
Hamilton co-stars with Felicity Huffman

View this post on Instagram

"Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). . As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection. . Please donate today by visiting our website. Link in bio. . Or you can text STORIES to 70008 to give a one-off donation of £5. . Together, we can help families get through this. . You can only donate via text from a UK mobile. You’ll be billed £5 plus standard rate text message. We receive 100% of your donation. By texting STORIES you agree to calls about fundraising appeals, campaigns, events and other ways to support. Include NO PHONE to opt out of calls. Queries? 02070126400. Read our Privacy Policy savethechildren.org.uk/privacy The Save the Children Fund is a charity registered in England and Wales (213890) and Scotland (SC039570) . #SaveWithStoriesUK #SaveWithStories #GrowingThroughThis

A post shared by Save The Children UK (@savechildrenuk) on

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top