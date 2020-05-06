COVID recoveries in Ontario exceed new cases

Ontario has recorded a slight spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases and has added 68 new deaths. However the number of recoveries yesterday exceeded the number of new cases. The province added 412 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, bringing the total number in the province to 18,722, but the number of recoveries reported was 515—more than the number of new cases. Ontario has recorded 1,429 COVID-19-related deaths.

The slight uptick in cases comes after Ontario reported two consecutive days of less than 400 new cases. On Tuesday, 387 new cases of the virus was reported while on Monday 370 cases were confirmed.

The slight spike in cases comes as the Ontario government extended all emergency orders in the province until after Victoria Day. According to Wednesday’s epidemiological summary, of all deceased patients in Ontario, seven were between the ages of 20 and 39, 63 people were between the ages of 40 and 59 and 359 people were between the ages of 60 and 79. People, who are over the age of 80, continue to be the hardest hit group. So far, at least 1,000 people in this age group of have died.