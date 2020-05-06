Conservation Halton looking for donations to help feed animals during COVID-19

The Conservation Halton Foundation has launched the Mountsberg Animal Food Fund to help feed the animals at Mountsberg Conservation Area during COVID-19. The campaign went live on #GivingTuesdayNow and will remain active through the spring to ensure the animals get the care and support they need.

Mountsberg is home to more than 60 animals, from hawks, owls and eagles to horses, goats and sheep, a whole bunch of bees and even a couple snakes, to name just a few. Conservation Halton has a dedicated team of staff members who care for the animals, and in return, the animals help to teach school children, summer camp participants and park visitors about conservation and agriculture.

It costs about $200,000 per year to feed and care for the animals at Mountsberg, and because the Conservation Halton Parks do not receive support from municipal, provincial or federal taxes, they depend on entrance fees, membership purchases and other donations to fund these expenses. With the parks closed, due to COVID-19, Conservation Halton does not currently have this revenue, but they do still have mouths to feed.

The Mountsberg Animal Food Fund will help to feed and care for the animals, which bring so much love and learning to our community, during this time. The Conservation Halton Foundation asks that you consider donating on their website: www.conservationhalton.ca/mountsberg-animal-food-fund