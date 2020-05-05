I’ll Get right on it…



Today Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a $252 million aid package for Canada’s agriculture and food industries impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. This includes three targeted financial support programs for Canadian farmers as well as increasing the credit line for the Canadian Dairy Commission by $200 million. The Prime Minister acknowledged that this is a start and there may be more to come. “We will be there to protect our agriculture workers,” Trudeau said. “They keep our grocery store stocked and our families fed.”



$77M to Support Food Processors



The government will be allocating more than $77 million to Canadian food processors to help them purchase personal protective equipment and adapt to new health and safety protocols going forward.



$125M for Cattle and Hog Producers



Trudeau announced the creation of the National Agri-Recovery Initiative, which will provide $125 million for beef and pork producers who are keeping livestock on their farms longer than usual.



$50M Surplus Food Purchase Program



The government will also spend $50 million to buy and redistribute surplus food from growers and farmers, such as poultry and potatoes, and provide it to organizations addressing food insecurity such as Food Banks Canada.



