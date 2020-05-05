Covid numbers lessening in Ontario

Ontario has recorded 387 new cases of COVID-19 in the province and has added 61 new deaths, health officials confirm. The total number of confirmed cases in the province now stands at 18,310. Ontario has recorded 1,361 COVID-19 deaths. This is the second day in a row where Ontario has confirmed less than 400 cases of the virus in a single-day. On Monday, Ontario reported another 370 cases of the virus.

According to Tuesday’s epidemiological summary, of all deceased patients in Ontario, seven were between the ages of 20 and 39, 59 people were between the ages of 40 and 59 and 338 people were between the ages of 60 and 79.People, who are over the age of 80, continue to be the hardest hit group. So far, at least 957 people in this age group of have died.

There are currently 218 COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes, according to the province.

The province also reported that 12,779 of COVID-19 cases in Ontario have now been resolved.

In total, the province has conducted more than 352,714 tests for the novel coronavirus.

In the last 24-hour period to be recorded, officials conducted 10,654 tests.