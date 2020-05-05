City Flower beds and community gardens will open

City horticulture crews began work to prepare municipal garden beds and traffic islands today. It is anticipated that approximately 70 per cent of traffic islands will still be planted with flowering plants this year. Planting for these flowers will begin in late May.

Community Gardens

Last week, the City posted safe operating guidelines for community gardens. Community gardens are now permitted to re-open as long as the comprehensive Public Health guidelines are adhered to, and the appropriate measures are put into place by the garden owners or coordinators. The guidelines for the safe operation of community gardens are here: