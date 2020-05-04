This Ain’t Hollywood may be gone as a rock club

Hamilton’s iconic rock venue This Ain’t Hollywood has been sold, and unless someone comes along with a workable plan to stage musical events in the club, it’s lights out. The building was sold to Amaprop– a Toronto- firm, operated by Stephen Colville-Reeves. It also owns property on Barton Street East, where Colville-Reeves is a broad member of the Barton Village BIA. The new owners plan to convert the top floors of the building at James Street North and Murray into apartments, but their real estate agent says they have no interest in operating a music venue on the main floor.

Many Hamiltonians got their first look at the Arkells at This Aint Hollywood

In its 11 year history This Ain’t Hollywood staged thousand of hip hop, jazz, classic rock, punk, country, folk and blues performances. The Arkells and Terra Lightfoot performed in the club early in their careers.

Roots rocker Robert Gordon performed at This Aint Hollywood

