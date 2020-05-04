Tesla boss Elon Musk shedding his possessions

Two of Elon Musk’s Los Angeles mansions Have just been listed property website Zillow for $30 million and $9.5 million. The listings, which say they’re “for sale by owner,” popped up over the weekend just two days after the eccentric billionaire tweeted that he intended to sell almost all of his physical possessions and that he “will own no house.”

Friday, Musk tweeted to his 33.6 million followers that Tesla stock was too high, leading to $14 billion being wiped off the company’s market cap. It’s unclear why he did this. The company had a market capitalization in excess of $100 Billion.

The $9.5 million ranch is said to be the former home of movie star Gene Wilder, who played Willie Wonka in Willie Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Musk said on Friday that whoever buys the home should keep it how it is. “Just one stipulation on sale: I own Gene Wilder’s old house. It cannot be torn down or lose any its soul,” he tweeted. The 2,756 square-foot ranch comes with an oval pool and a separate guest cottage.

The estate overlooking the Bel Air Country Club is considerably more expensive at $30 million.

“Built in 1990 and extensively remodeled with large entertaining spaces, high ceilings and fine finishes. Large master suite with separate dual baths and closets, family wing, 2-story library, theater, 2-room guest suite, lighted championship tennis court, wine cellar, gym, pool, vast grassy yard and fruit orchard. Motor court with 5-car garage.”