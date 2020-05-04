New COVID cases down in Ontario, deaths up

Ontario has recorded another dip in COVID-19 cases but has added 84 new deaths, according to the province’s health officials.

Health officials reported 370 new cases of the virus on Monday, the lowest number in a single-day since April 29 when a three-week low was recorded.

The total number of confirmed cases in the province now stands at 17,923. Ontario has recorded 1,300 COVID-19 deaths. The province also reported that 12,505 of COVID-19 cases in Ontario have now been resolved, meaning two-thirds of Ontario’s COVID victims have recovered.

According to Monday’s epidemiological summary, of all deceased patients in Ontario, seven were between the ages of 20 and 39, 57 people were between the ages of 40 and 59 and 327 people were between the ages of 60 and 79.

People, who are over the age of 80, continue to be the hardest hit group. So far, at least 909 people in this age group, or 70 percent of the total fatalities in Ontario have died. In the last 24 hours, officials conducted 14,555 tests. There are 6,265 test samples under investigation.