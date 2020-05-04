More relaxation on the way: Ford

In his daily update today Premier Ford says there will be further relaxation of the rules around garden centres. Currently garden centres which were allowed to reopen today are limited to curbside pickup, but big box stores like Walmart that sell plants are allowed to operate without restrictions other than physical distancing. He hinted that the rule could be changed later this week. Ford also suggested the government may re-think its ban on people visiting their summer homes in cottage country and elsewhere. Ford told reporters there a limit on how much you can restrict people. He pointed out that the tax base for many cottage country communities is heavily supported by cottagers who live in the GTAH