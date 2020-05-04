The Bay Observer
Now Reading
Marking 75 years of Canadian liberation of Netherlands
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

Marking 75 years of Canadian liberation of Netherlands

May 4, 2020

After Canadian forces landed on Juno Beach in Normandy, they were assigned the task of securing the major ports in Belgium and Holland and driving the enemy back into Germany. More than 7,000 Canadian soldiers Led by Hamiltonian Harry Crerar, died in the effort which involved slogging through mud and flooded fields against a deeply entrenched enemy. The people of the Netherlands have never forgotten their Canadian Liberators and are marking the day today with ceremonies across the country.

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top