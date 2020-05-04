Marking 75 years of Canadian liberation of Netherlands

After Canadian forces landed on Juno Beach in Normandy, they were assigned the task of securing the major ports in Belgium and Holland and driving the enemy back into Germany. More than 7,000 Canadian soldiers Led by Hamiltonian Harry Crerar, died in the effort which involved slogging through mud and flooded fields against a deeply entrenched enemy. The people of the Netherlands have never forgotten their Canadian Liberators and are marking the day today with ceremonies across the country.

Today at 2pm EST the Netherlands observes 2 minutes of silence to commemorate those who suffered and fell through atrocities of war. We owe them our respect and gratitude 🙏#Netherlands75 #75YrsFreedom #Liberation75@VeteransENG_CA @CanAmbNL @Comite4en5mei @HistoricaCanada pic.twitter.com/nGgxcJRZTT — Netherlands in Canada (@NLinCanada) May 4, 2020