Former HWDSB director calling it a day

The Former Hamilton Wentworth District School Board Director of Education John Malloy who has headed the country’s largest school board for the past four years, is retiring.

The director of education of the Toronto District School Board says he will leave Nov. 1.

Board Chair Robin Pilkey called Malloy “an exceptional, caring and effective leader,” in a letter to staff Monday afternoon.

“When he came to this board in January 2016, we were in a very different position than we are today and after many years of turmoil, we were ready for a fresh start, one that John provided,” Pilkey wrote.“

Malloy joined the Toronto board after serving as an assistant deputy minister of education for Ontario. Prior to that he headed the Hamilton-Wentworth public board. He took the Toronto post following a governance review after numerous concerns at the Toronto board were raised, including issues with previous director Donna Quan. Quan resigned after the governance report was submitted in the summer of 2015 and took on a Ministry of Education research project at York University.

At the time, then-Liberal education minister Liz Sandals said with Malloy at the helm, the Toronto board had “strong leadership.”