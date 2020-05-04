COVID forces temporary closure at Mondelez candy factory

The Mondelēz Canada candy factory in west Hamilton has been shut down after four workers tested positive for COVID-19. A company spokesperson said three people tested positive last week and another on Sunday. The workers are all in self-isolation.

The pant on Ewen Road in west Hamilton is closed for investigation of the outbreak including contact tracing, and pausing the lines to carry out additional, focused deep cleaning and sanitation. The company says it will continue to pay the 350 workers who have been sent home temporarily.

While the company produces brands like Oreo, Cadbury, Toblerone, Trident and others, the Hamilton factory mainly produces Sour Patch Kids and Maynards. The company recently made a $40 Million investment in upgrades for the Hamilton plant