Canada joins worldwide vaccine search

Prime Minister Trudeau announced that Canada and international partners have launched the “Coronavirus Global Response” dedicated to raise more than $8 billion to help researchers and innovators develop solutions to test, treat and protect people against COVID-19.

The PM highlighted that Canada’s contribution of $850 million toward the initiative includes investments to support both Canadian and international research targets including implementation of vaccination through The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Initiative and Vaccine development through World Health Organization’s solidarity trials. “The more we cooperate, the more likely we’ll find a cure,” Trudeau said.

Currently, more than 100 research groups are pursuing vaccines with nearly a dozen in early stages of human trials or poised to start trails soon.