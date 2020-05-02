The Bay Observer

Leaf great Darcy Tucker demonstrates COVID stick-work

May 2, 2020

Former Maple Leaf player and now community ambassador Darcy Tucker and Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders join forces with other MSLE celebrities to demonstrate social distancing.

