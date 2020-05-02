No Fireworks 24th May, Canada Day

Highlights of Fridays Hamilton COVID news conference include:

Fireworks ban

Economic recovery task force

Community gardens

Library PPE update

Transit reminder

Fireworks Ban

The City’s Emergency Operations Centre has directed Hamilton’s Fire Chief not to issue permits for the sale or display of fireworks through to July 4, 2020. Further to this, by-law amendments regarding fireworks will be brought forward to Council in the next few weeks.

Economic Recovery Task Force

At their meeting on Wednesday, Council approved the establishment of an economic recovery task force related to the COVID-19 emergency. To begin, staff will develop and report back to Council with a terms of reference for the task force, which will help position the City for long term economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic. The task force will be made up of representatives from local business, labour, industry and the academic community.

Community Gardens

Late yesterday, Public Health posted safe operating guidelines for community gardens. As of today, community gardens are permitted to re-open as long as the comprehensive guidelines are adhered to, and the appropriate measures are put into place by the garden owners or coordinators.

Library PPE Content

Earlier today, the Hamilton Public Library released information about six community-minded organizations that are making much needed protective face shields for local health workers.

Hamilton Public Library, the City of Hamilton, Innovation Factory, Hamilton Wentworth District School Board, Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board and shop3D.ca are sourcing and printing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). The finished face shields are distributed to local health organizations that most need PPE.

There are currently 30, 3D printers running 24/7 at Central Library, and more printers will be revving up soon. (Seven printers are from HPL’s Makerspaces, one is from the City’s Planning Department and 22 are on loan from the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board.) The Catholic School Board is printing at their location and delivering their product to Central. shop3D.ca is providing the pattern, as well as laser-cutting plastic shields for the face masks.

As of May 1, there are 377 full masks printed, assembled and delivered. Hamilton Wentworth Catholic School Board teachers and the Library’s digital technology team are also printing surgical mask ‘ear savers’ which are packaged with the face shield components. Print times depend on the printer model, however each mask takes approximately 1.5 hours to print.

Transit Reminders

The City is reminding residents that public transit is for essential travel only. The public is asked to please not take public transit to pass some time during the day, transit is for essential trips only, such as going to work or a medical appointment. The public is also reminded to adhere to physical distancing measures and not sit in seats that have been blocked off to promote physical distancing.

Any residents experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or going to an assessment centre for testing should not use public transit. They are asked to contact the Public Health hotline for more information on appropriate transportation to the testing sites: 905-974-9848 or phscovid19@hamilton.ca.