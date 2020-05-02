Barbra Streisand praises Trudeau

Following yesterday’s announcement of a ban on assault weapons by Prime Minister Trudeau, Barbara Streisand issued a tweet praising the PM.

Before Justin Trudeau was born, in January 1970 Barbra Streisand was an item with Justin’s father Pierre Trudeau. A full account of that relationship is provided in this article in everythingzoomer:

https://www.everythingzoomer.com/arts-entertainment/2017/02/03/romance-pierre-trudeau-barbra-streisand/