511 new COVID-19 cases and 55 more deaths in Ontario

Ontario health officials are reporting 511 new cases of COVID-19 and 55 more deaths in the province.

The data reported on Saturday brings the total number of novel coronavirus cases in Ontario to 17,119, including 1,176 deaths and 11,390 recoveries.

Health officials reported that 66.5 per cent of cases in Ontario have now been resolved.

The number of new confirmed cases reported represents a slight uptick compared to the last few days. Officials reported 421 new cases on Friday, 459 new cases on Thursday and 347 new cases on Wednesday, which marked the lowest number of cases recorded in three weeks.

According to Saturday’s epidemiological summary, most of the deaths, 37, were residents and patients in long-term care homes, bringing the total number deaths in these facilities to 578.