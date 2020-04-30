Just what a Hamilton restaurant needed: arson

The Mule on King William Street suffered minor damage from an outdoor patio fire on April 25

A man faces arson charges after police say he set patio furniture at The Mule on fire. (Hamilton Police)

A 29-year-old drifter is facing an arson charge after police say he set fire to patio furniture at a downtown restaurant.

Officers say the general manager of The Mule on King William Street received a call on the night of April 25 about a fire outside the restaurant on the patio.

Security footage showed a man pouring fluids onto a wooden serving table and setting a wall planter ablaze. Police say the cameras then show the man walking southbound on Hughson Street North toward King William Street.

A delivery driver passing by the area saw the fire and used water to extinguish the flames, which caused minor damage.

A 25-year-old man has been charged