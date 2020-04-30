Highest day for Ontario COVID deaths

Ontario surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday with health officials logging a new single-day high, 86 patients.

The deaths were confirmed as provincial health officials announced 459 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing Ontario’s total number of patients to 16,187, including 1,082 deaths and 10,205 recoveries.

On April 24, Ontario recorded its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day, 640 patients. A downtrend was seen in the three days that followed with new case counts in the 300s. A slight uptick was logged the following day with 525 new cases before the number dipped back down to 347 on Wednesday and now, 459 on Thursday. Dr Isaac Bagosh of the Toronto General Hospital Research Institute says despite the bouncing of numbers of new cases the overall trend is downward and can be attributed to the measures Ontarians have taken to halt spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths recorded by health officials on Thursday is the highest amount logged in a single day thus far by 27. The previous high was 59 deaths being recorded on Tuesday.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams has previously urged people to not jump to any conclusions when “blips” are seen in the data. “Some of these blips, these one-day things, are to be looked at, but it’s the overall trend that is important to see,” he said earlier this week.

According to Thursday’s epidemiological summary, of all deceased patients in Ontario, seven were between the ages of 20 and 39, 49 were between the ages of 40 and 59, 282 were between the ages of 60 and 79, and 744 were 80 years of age or older.

Currently, there are 999 COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals receiving treatment, and of those patients, 233 of them remain in the intensive care unit (ICU). Of those in the ICU, 181 of them remain on ventilators to assist with breathing. In Ontario, 11.6 per cent of all cases of the novel coronavirus were hospitalized at one point.