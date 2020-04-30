A peek inside at Westinghouse HQ

Sanford Hall, the recently restored historic event space on the first floor of Westinghouse HQ was decked out and is ready for events like wedding and conferences.

The successful restoration of Westinghouse HQ, 70,000 SF and 7 floors, has been accomplished through the dedication and hard work from our collaborators and partners. As we reflect on where we are now, we couldn’t have done without these committed friends: Collaborative Structures Limited, McCallum Sather, The City of Hamilton, Barton Village BIA, The Generator, KG&A, Wilson Blanchard and Blair Blanchard Stapleton and all the local businesses and neighbours who have welcomed and supported the development of this iconic Hamilton landmark. Equal Parts Hospitality are the catering firm for the facility.