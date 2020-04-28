The Bay Observer

Re-Opening the Province

April 28, 2020

Premier Doug Ford provided more updates on yesterday’s framework to re-open Ontario’s economy, noting that it is just the beginning and promised that “clear, sector-specific guidelines” will be released later this week.

Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction Prabmeet Sarkaria announced the launch of the COVID-19 Tackling the Barriers web portal, aimed at helping organizations and businesses to clear “hurdles” during the pandemic. Through the portal, businesses can request a temporary regulation or policy change to help with the following:

•             Assist the health-care system meet the needs of the emergency.

•             Assist businesses in retooling or producing essential or health-related products and supplies.

•             Make it easier for businesses trying to operate remotely or in a non-traditional fashion and are facing unexpected challenges.

In an effort to help Ontario businesses focus on overcoming challenges posed by COVID-19, the province is also “pausing or extending any existing public consultations, delaying non-urgent related consultations while the emergency situation remains in place, and considering extending deadlines for reports and audits.”

See Also
Oldtimers needed for COBOL programming

You can read the complete news release https://www.ontario.ca/page/frontline-business-help-us-support-you-during-covid-19?_ga=2.149935284.367619135.1588008868-421530022.1584371506.

FAO Releases Report on COVID-19 Impact

Today, the Financial Accountability Office released its preliminary review of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Ontario health sector, with a special focus on hospital capacity. You can read the full report here. https://www.fao-on.org/en/Blog/Publications/health-2020

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top