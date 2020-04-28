Re-Opening the Province

Premier Doug Ford provided more updates on yesterday’s framework to re-open Ontario’s economy, noting that it is just the beginning and promised that “clear, sector-specific guidelines” will be released later this week.

Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction Prabmeet Sarkaria announced the launch of the COVID-19 Tackling the Barriers web portal, aimed at helping organizations and businesses to clear “hurdles” during the pandemic. Through the portal, businesses can request a temporary regulation or policy change to help with the following:

• Assist the health-care system meet the needs of the emergency.

• Assist businesses in retooling or producing essential or health-related products and supplies.

• Make it easier for businesses trying to operate remotely or in a non-traditional fashion and are facing unexpected challenges.

In an effort to help Ontario businesses focus on overcoming challenges posed by COVID-19, the province is also “pausing or extending any existing public consultations, delaying non-urgent related consultations while the emergency situation remains in place, and considering extending deadlines for reports and audits.”

You can read the complete news release https://www.ontario.ca/page/frontline-business-help-us-support-you-during-covid-19?_ga=2.149935284.367619135.1588008868-421530022.1584371506.

FAO Releases Report on COVID-19 Impact

Today, the Financial Accountability Office released its preliminary review of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Ontario health sector, with a special focus on hospital capacity. You can read the full report here. https://www.fao-on.org/en/Blog/Publications/health-2020