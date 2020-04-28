Margaret Trudeau in Hospital with smoke inhalation after small fire

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau‘s mother has been hospitalized following a small fire in a downtown Montreal apartment.

According to Radio-Canada and TVA, Margaret Trudeau is being treated for smoke inhalation and there is no danger to her life.

The fire reportedly first broke out on the terrace of a fifth-floor apartment in the building, located on Doctor Penfield and Atwater avenues.

Three families were evacuated from the building following the blaze, which required 70 firefighters to get under control. Damage was limited, however, to the apartment where the fire began.

Reached this morning Prime Minister Trudeau issued a statement, “I spoke with my mom, and thankfully she’s doing fine. Thanks to everyone who reached out and sent us well wishes. I’d also like to thank the first responders for their incredible work, and I’m keeping the other families affected by this fire in my thoughts today.

It is not yet known what caused the fire.