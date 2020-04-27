Strathcona residents raise objections to high rise project

Three residents of the Strathcona neighbourhood have raised objections to a proposal by Vrancor Group to add 19 stories to an apartment building at the northwest corner of King and Queen Streets. The proposal would also see two stories added to a proposed hotel on the same site. The apartment building would go from six stories to 25, and the proposed hotel would increase from 10 stories to 12.

Neighbours expressed concerns about the concentration of approximately 1,000 extra residents in the area with attendant parking and traffic concerns. Because the COVID crisis has made public meetings impossible Vrancor has established through its consultant a virtual public response portal which can be accessed here https://www.gspgroup.ca/active-projects/354-king-street-west/