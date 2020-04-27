Ontario COVID numbers continue to improve

Ontario health officials have confirmed another 424 cases of COVID-19, as well as 57 more deaths.

This marks the lowest number of patients reported in a single day since April 13, but the highest death count since the province began tracking cases daily earlier this year.

Including deaths and recoveries, the new patients bring the province’s total case count to 14,856.

Monday’s epidemiologic summary shows that another person between the ages of 20 and 39 has died. The five COVID-19 patients in this age group represent the province’s youngest to succumb to the virus.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Ontario is nearing 900.

Thirty-nine of those who died are between the ages of 40 and 59, while 241 deceased are between the ages of 60 and 79. Seniors who are 80 years of age and older continue to be the age group hardest hit by the virus. Of the 892 deceased patients in Ontario, at least 607 were older than 79.

There have been no deaths reported in patients under the age of 20.

The province reported three more outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Ontario, bringing the total number of homes dealing with the virus to 170.The Ministry of Long-Term Care is reporting that at least 671 residents at long-term care homes in the province have died.

Nine hundred and forty-five patients are currently in the hospital, officials said, and 241 are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU). Of the patients in the ICU, 191 are on ventilators.

There are now 8,525 COVID-19 cases that have been resolved, representing about 57 per cent of Ontario’s cases. The province has conducted a little more than 12,500 tests in the past 24 hours, reaching their daily goal as of April 22 for the first time. About 5,000 test samples still pending.